Dotasra slams Rajasthan govt, says two years marked by drama, failures and broken promises

Jaipur, Dec 12 Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday launched a sharp attack on the state government as it marked two years of its tenure, alleging that the period has been defined by “drama, failures, and unfulfilled promises.”

Dotasra said that two years ago, the state “witnessed a spectacle where the Chief Minister was chosen through a slip of paper,” and today, “another drama” unfolded as “the Chief Minister read out a script sent from Delhi.”

He said that instead of highlighting achievements, the Chief Minister should have explained why the promises made by the BJP and the Prime Minister during the election campaign remain unfulfilled.

Dotasra alleged that Rajasthan is lagging in every area of governance, adding that the former Congress government’s Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, which offered Rs 25 lakh coverage, has been reduced to Rs 5 lakh.

He said that accident insurance too has been cut from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, adding that medicines under the free medicine scheme are reportedly unavailable in CHCs and PHCs, and “counterfeit medicines” are being found where available.

He said that the RGHS scheme is “collapsing,” with more than 400 hospitals removed from the panel. He accused the government of cancelling the medical college sanctioned in Sanchore during the Congress tenure.

Dotasra said farmers are suffering due to fertiliser shortages and mandatory Aadhaar-based queues, comparing the situation to the demonetisation-era lines.

He alleged that farmers are being lathi-charged and not receiving the wheat bonus or the promised MSP of Rs 2,700. He also accused the government of failing to deliver the promised Rs 12,000 Kisan Samman Nidhi, adding that the Agriculture Minister himself has admitted that farmers’ problems are genuine.

Targeting the Education Department, he said corruption in transfers is rampant, with 6,000 principals transferred during half-yearly exams, while many promoted principals are still awaiting postings.

He said that despite a shortage of 1.25 lakh teachers, the government announced only 7,000 L-1 and L-2 vacancies, with nearly 900 applicants competing for each post.

Dotasra said the state has failed to proceed with the recruitment of 75,000 sanitation workers, leaving thousands unemployed.

Indira Rasoi Yojana, he said, has been diluted with fewer cooks and plates, and “free food packets for the poor have stopped.”

He added that free livestock insurance - providing Rs 40,000 compensation - has been discontinued, and new electricity connections are not receiving 150 units free as promised.

Dotasra questioned the government’s claims on the Yamuna water project, stating that the DPR promised within four months is still incomplete even after 24 months.

He asked why the Centre has not declared ERCP a national project and how much funding has been provided to Rajasthan so far.

Dotasra said he could “confidently assert” that the Chief Minister’s claims are misleading, and the government’s two-year tenure reflects “confusion, contradictions, and complete failure to deliver on promises.”

