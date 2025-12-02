Double-engine govt pushes job delivery; Bhagalpur teachers get appointment letters

Bhagalpur, Dec 2 A wave of joy swept across Bhagalpur in Bihar as 34 newly selected teachers received their long-awaited appointment letters under BPSC TRE-2. The hall was filled with excitement and emotion when appointment letters were distributed.

District Magistrate Dr Nawal Kishore Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Singh, and District Education Officer (DEO) Raj Kumar Sharma jointly handed out the letters. The function symbolised new beginnings for the appointees.

For many, this moment had been two years in the making—two years of hope, uncertainty, and perseverance. As the letters were distributed, faces lit up, tears flowed, and dreams took flight.

Among the crowd stood Shabbir Ahmad of Barahpura, struggling to hold back tears as his daughter, Reshma Shabbir, stepped forward to receive her appointment letter.

“It feels like a dream,” he said, his voice trembling. “We waited for this moment for so long. Today, Allah has fulfilled our prayers.”

Nearby, another proud father, Mohammad Wahid, couldn’t hide his happiness either. “My daughter has secured a job,” he said with a relieved smile. “Now her future is secure—her marriage, her responsibilities, everything will fall into place.”

Reshma herself was overjoyed. “This is the moment we prepared for, the moment we waited for,” she said. “I thank the Bihar government and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the bottom of my heart.”

She was not alone in expressing gratitude. Fellow newly appointed teachers, Gaziya Parveen and Raja Kumar, also thanked the government for fulfilling their long-standing aspirations.

All the officials present there extended their warm wishes to the new teachers. They also said encouraging words to them. They motivated the newly appointed teachers to serve with dedication and shape the future of Bihar’s children.

“We wish all of you a bright future,” said DEO Raj Kumar Sharma. “May you excel in your duties and contribute meaningfully to the education system.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor