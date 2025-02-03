Double-engine govt will crush the poor, middle class under its wheels: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 3 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed the concept of a "double-engine government" and stated that it would crush everyone under its wheels.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal slammed the concept of a "double-engine government," and alleged, "It has become clear that if such a government comes to power, it will crush everyone under its wheels -- the poor, the middle class, everyone."

He also launched a sharp attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, accusing him of bias.

"People have sacrificed a lot to ensure free and fair elections, but today, the way the Election Commission has surrendered before the BJP raises serious concerns. It feels as if the Election Commission does not even exist anymore," he said.

Kejriwal further questioned whether the CEC was being offered a post-retirement position, stating, "Rajiv Kumar is retiring at the end of this month. What has he been promised that he is willing to put democracy at stake? Is it a governorship? Or even the presidency? Is there any post bigger than the country itself?"

Urging Kumar to act with integrity, he said, "I appeal to Rajiv Kumar to do his duty and not be swayed by the lure of a post. He has served for 40-45 years, and the country has given him a lot. Do not sacrifice democracy for personal gains."

He also raised concerns over alleged repeated attacks on his party's workers and volunteers, as well as journalists in the national Capital.

"People across Delhi, and even the entire country, are wondering what the source of all this is. The one question that is on everyone's mind is -- From where is this violence originating?"

He alleged that AAP workers and the public were being openly threatened and coerced into joining the BJP.

"In the last few days, we have seen increasing attacks on people, AAP workers being assaulted, and the public being threatened. They are being told to either join the BJP or face consequences. There are open fights, violence, and all this is happening while the police stand by, watching helplessly," he said.

Questioning the role of law enforcement, he remarked, "Some people ask the police why they are not taking action, and they reply, 'There is an order from above.' So, who is the police scared of?"

Kejriwal also raised the issue of alleged police manhandling of journalists.

"For the first time, we are seeing such open attacks on journalists during an election. Yesterday in Delhi, seven journalists were assaulted -- one had his head broken, and another was kept in police custody overnight. Shockingly, the attackers were let go, while journalists covering the incident were arrested," he said, emphasising that the incident occurred just a kilometre away from Parliament.

Further accusing the Centre of instigating violence against AAP's female workers, Kejriwal said, "Women who are campaigning door to door are being attacked. Over the past few days, our vehicles have been vandalised; and our campaign materials seized. The public has now made up its mind to defeat this hooliganism."

