Double murder: Chhattisgarh court sentences former BJD MLA Anup Sai to life imprisonment

The Raigarh Sessions Court on Saturday sentenced Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Anup Kumar Sai to life imprisonment in connection with the 2016 double murder case of a woman and her 14-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, his driver Bardhan Tappo who was also arrested as his associate in connection with the case has been acquitted.

The former MLA from Odisha had been arrested by the Chakradhar Nagar Police of Raigarh, Chhattisgarh on February 12, 2020.

Sai was the prime accused in the double murder case of a woman Kalpana Das and her minor daughter. According to Police, Kalpana was killed as she was demanding to accept her as the legal wife of Anup Sai. Both Mother and Daughter were staying in an apartment purchased by Anup Sai in Bhubaneswar.

Sai was arrested under sections 302 (Murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of the evidence) and 120(B)(Conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code by the Cyber Crime cell of Chakradharnagar police.

A complaint was filed by Kamlesh Gupta resident of village Sambalpuri in Chakradharanagar police station on May 7, 2016, about the bodies of the unknown woman and girl found on the way.

"The bodies were rolled under a vehicle to make it look like an accident," said a police officer.

Police were able to identify the bodies after one year of search in six states - Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha.

Anup Kumar Sai was earlier associated with the Congress and was elected from the Brajrajnagar seat as a Congress MLA for three tenures. He then joined the BJD in the year 2014 and contested from BJD but lost the seat to the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate.

The Biju Janata Dal has expelled Sai from the party and removed him from the post of chairman of State Warehousing Corporation.

( With inputs from ANI )

