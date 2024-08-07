Double Olympic Medalist Manu Bhaker Meets Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi in Delhi (Watch Video)

Star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two medals at the Paris Olympics, met with former Congress President and current Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday at her residences in Delhi. A video shared by news agency ANI shows Bhaker leaving Sonia Gandhi's residence after meeting her.

The 22-year-old Bhaker won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event -- where she had paired with Sarabjot Singh -- to script Olympic history for the country.

Bhaker arrived in Delhi at around 9:20 a.m. on an Air India flight from Paris, where she was greeted with a grand welcome by hundreds of fans and family members at Indira Gandhi International Airport. After, Bhaker, accompanied by her family member, visited Sonia Gandhi.

Her success at the Paris Olympics marks a significant milestone for Indian sports, as she became the first Indian in the post-independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Paris Olympics 2024. Bhaker will go back to Paris on Saturday and will be the female flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday.