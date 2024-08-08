Double Olympic Medallist Manu Bhaker Meets Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda in Delhi (Watch Video)

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker met with former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, in Delhi on Thursday. The meeting followed her return from the Paris Olympics, where she achieved historic success.

VIDEO | Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker meets Former Haryana CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and his son and party leader Deepender Singh Hooda in Delhi.

Deepender Singh Hooda congratulated Bhaker, praising her as the "first player of independent India" to win two medals in a single Olympics. "We congratulate our sister Manu Bhaker who has done the work of increasing the pride of the country," he said. "This is no less than a matter of pride for us."

Congress MP Deepender Hooda says, "We congratulate our sister Manu Bhaker who has done the work of increasing the pride of the country. The first player of independent India who has won two medals in the same Olympics, this is no less than a matter of pride for us..."

Earlier in the day, Bhaker, accompanied by her coach Jaspal Rana, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi. Bhaker, 22, was warmly welcomed at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday. She expressed her happiness at being back in India and enjoying local cuisine.

“It feels great the way I was welcomed at the airport and the hotel,” Bhaker said. “I am very happy that the people of the country are supporting me like this. I have brought home two medals and a lot of inspiration and motivation to work harder in the future. I missed Indian food for a long time, but after coming here to Delhi, I had aloo paratha.”

The Paris Olympics marked a redemption for Bhaker, who faced disappointment at the Tokyo 2021 Games due to a gun malfunction. In Paris, she secured third place in the women’s individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal. She also earned bronze in the mixed team 10m air pistol event with Sarabjot Singh, marking India’s first-ever shooting team medal.

Despite a strong performance, Bhaker narrowly missed out on a historic third medal, finishing fourth in the women’s 25m pistol event. She is the first athlete from India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics since independence. Bhaker is set to return to Paris on Saturday and will be the female flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday.