Double Olympic Medallist Manu Bhaker Meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi (See Pic)

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, along with her coach Jaspal Rana, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Thursday following their return from the Paris Olympics.

Delighted to meet India’s ace shooter, Manu Bhaker, who scripted history at the Paris Olympics by wining two Bronze medals for the country. Every Indian is elated by her incredible performances. Best wishes for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/PIgMXQaxuf — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 8, 2024

Defence Minister praised Bhaker’s achievements, writing on X, "Delighted to meet India’s ace shooter, Manu Bhaker, who scripted history at the Paris Olympics by winning two bronze medals for the country. Every Indian is elated by her incredible performances. Best wishes for her future endeavours."

Earlier on Wednesday, Bhaker, 22, was warmly welcomed at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Upon her arrival in Delhi, she expressed her happiness at being back in India and enjoying local food.

“It feels great the way I was welcomed at the airport and the hotel,” Bhaker said. “I am very happy that the people of the country are supporting me like this. I have brought home two medals and a lot of inspiration and motivation to work harder in the future. I missed Indian food for a long time, but after coming here to Delhi, I had aloo paratha.”

The Paris Olympics marked a redemption for Bhaker, who faced disappointment at the Tokyo 2021 Games due to a gun malfunction. In Paris, Bhaker secured third place in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal. She also earned a bronze in the mixed team 10m air pistol event with Sarabjot Singh, marking India’s first-ever shooting team medal.

Despite a strong performance, Bhaker narrowly missed out on a historic third medal, finishing fourth in the women’s 25m pistol event. She is the first athlete from India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics since independence. Bhaker will go back to Paris on Saturday and will be the female flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday.