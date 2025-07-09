Double whammy: Bharat Bandh by TUs, drivers' strike hits normal life in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, July 9 The cease work strike by Odisha bus and truck drivers’ association and the nationwide 'Bharat Bandh' call given by various Trade Unions affected normal life in several parts of the state.

Drivers across Odisha continued their cease-work strike for the second day on Wednesday, as different rounds of talks between the state government and the association failed to yield any results on Tuesday.

The drivers’ association continued their strike demanding a written promise or issuance of formal notification regarding the fulfilment of their demands.

Transportation services in several parts of Odisha were severely affected due to the strike of the bus and truck drivers.

In a video message, the president of Odisha Driver Mahasangha, Prasanta Menduli on Wednesday said, “We thanked the state government for agreeing to fulfil all our demands in the coming days. However, no formal notification was issued by the state government in this regard. We have earlier received such assurances from the state government, but to no effect. We urged the government to take some concrete steps towards fulfilling our demands.”

Meanwhile, normal life was hit hard in different parts of Odisha on Wednesday due to the Bharat Bandh call by several Trade Unions against the Centre's alleged "anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate" labour policies.

In Bhubaneswar, members of various Trade Unions on Wednesday staged demonstrations at important places including Master Canteen, Vani Vihar, Jaydev Vihar, etc.

The Trade Union members held a protest at the Bhubaneswar Railway station and also blocked main roads in the city.

The commuters faced several problems to reach their destinations during the morning.

However, the situation later became normal after the intervention of the police who detained several protestors at different places.

The protesters also blocked train movement and staged picketing at other major urban areas and industrial towns of the state including, Rourkela, Berhampur, Balasore, etc.

The National Vice President of INTUC, Ramachandra Khuntia, on Wednesday said, “We are left with no choice but to protest. For the last several years, workers' demands have been ignored. The government has not convened any proper dialogue or negotiation with Trade Unions. Many promises made in previous years, including the implementation of the 17-point charter of demands, remain unfulfilled.”

He alleged that the Odisha government is encouraging contractualisation and privatisation across core public sectors like Railways, Defence, and other strategic industries.

Khuntia also criticised the delay in implementing the national minimum wage and the lack of proper labour laws that safeguard workers' rights.

Biju Shramik Samukhya, the Opposition BJD’s Trade Union wing, has also extended full support to the nationwide workers' strike.

Expressing solidarity, its President Prafulla Samal said the ongoing agitation reflects the voice of India’s working class and demands immediate government attention.

Notably, the 'Bharat Bandh', was called by a joint platform of the central Trade Unions, receiving support from farmer organisations and rural worker groups.

