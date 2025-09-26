Down with viral fever, Pawan Kalyan to undergo treatment in Hyderabad

Amaravati, Sep 26 Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who is suffering from viral fever for the last four days, will undergo treatment in Hyderabad, his office said on Friday.

Though the Jana Sena leader has been under treatment at Mangalagiri here for four days, the severity of the fever has not subsided.

He is experiencing discomfort due to excessive coughing. As per the advice of doctors, he will undergo medical tests in Hyderabad, according to an official statement.

The actor-politician will reach Hyderabad from Mangalagiri on Friday.

Pawan Kalyan took ill on Sunday after a rain-soaked pre-release event of his movie ‘They Call Him OG’ in Hyderabad.

The event held at LB Stadium was disrupted due to heavy rains. Thousands of fans had turned up for the event but returned disappointed.

Only Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth could address the event, which was also attended by his co-stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan.

According to Pawan Kalyan’s team, he has been suffering from fever from that day. The next day he attended Andhra Pradesh Assembly session, which made it worse.

After the doctors advised him rest, he has been holding official meetings and conducting his political activities via video conferencing.

On Thursday, Pawan Kalyan did not attend the event where he was to join Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in handing over appointment letters to government teachers selected through the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC).

The Deputy Chief Minister posted a message on ‘X’ to congratulate the newly-recruited teachers.

“All have waited for many years for DSC. This auspicious moment of appointing 15,941 teachers at once will remain etched in the history of the state’s education sector. The credit for fulfilling the promise made to the youth during the elections and paving the way for them through Mega DSC goes to the coalition government,” Pawan Kalyan wrote.

“Due to health reasons, I am unable to personally attend the DSC appointment letter distribution program. The immense responsibility of shaping students in government schools and paving the way for their future lies with the teachers receiving their appointment letters today. I hope you will perform your duties in that direction. Once again, heartfelt congratulations to the teachers who have shown their talent in Mega DSC – 2025 and are joining their roles,” he added.

‘They Call Him OG’, a gangster drama produced by DVV Entertainment, was released on Thursday amid huge excitement among Pawan Kalyan’s friends in both the Telugu states.

