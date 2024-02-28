Download Your Voter ID from the Comfort of Your Home, Follow these steps

If you're the one who will be voting for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections, having your voter ID card is very important to you. For Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha 2024 election Many young individuals in the country will be casting their votes for the first time. If you haven't downloaded your voter ID card yet, there's a simple way to do it without the need for a cyber cafe.

Instead of paying a fee at a cyber cafe, you can download your voter identity card, also known as the digital e-EPIC copy, on your own. We'll walk you through the straightforward process. To download Voter ID Card you first need to visit Election Commission of India main website. You can go to either the website https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ or https://old.eci.gov.in/e-epic/. Also, you have to create your account on NVPS portal.

To download your voter identity card, also known as the digital e-EPIC copy, follow these steps:

1. Visit the Election Commission of India's main website at https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ or https://old.eci.gov.in/e-epic/.

2. Create an account on the NVSP portal.

3. Log in to your account and enter your Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number and select your state by entering the form reference number.

4. A One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter this OTP to access the option to download your voter ID card.

5. Click on the Download e-EPIC option to download the PDF file of your voter card.

6. Save the Voter ID in PDF format or upload it to DigiLocker.

If you are 18 years old or will be turning 18 soon, you can register for a voter card by filling out Form 6 on the voter portal. Click on 'Fill Form 6' to provide the necessary information and create your voter ID.