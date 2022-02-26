DPS student suicide case: Mother holds school responsible for son's death

After a teenage student of Delhi Public School, Greater Faridabad, died by suicide on Thursday, Aarti Malhotra, the mother of the deceased boy on Saturday blamed that DPS school authority for her son's death.

"My son should get justice. Senior authorities and DPS society should take the responsibility that they are admitting students without their background check just for the sake of earning money", said Aarti Malhotra, mother of the deceased boy.

The administration of Delhi Public school Faridabad on Saturday denied allegations made by a 15-year-old boy in his suicide note that he was harassed by some students by saying that they conducted an investigation and nothing incriminating has been found.

"His (student who died allegedly by suicide) mother works in our school. She gave us a written document mentioning the names of students who used to trouble her son. Those students are no longer part of our school", said Mamata Gupta, Senior Academic Coordinator, DPS Greater Faridabad.

Aarti Malhotra further added, "I reported everything to concerned teachers, gave names of students (who harassed the deceased) to Principal. Authorities assured us of action but nothing was done and school started blaming my son for taking undue advantage of his disorder."

A 15-year-old boy, a student of DPS Faridabad, allegedly jumped from the top floor of his residential building on Thursday evening leaving behind a suicide note in which he blamed the school for his action. In the suicide note, he alleged bullying over sexuality.

"On complaining, teachers in school harassed me as well. I was threatened blatantly by the school that they will not be keeping my son in the school from next year onwards", added Aarti Malhotra.

Subey Singh, a spokesperson from Faridabad police station said, "The boy used to study at Delhi Public School (DPS) Faridabad in Class 10, where his mother was a teacher too. Last year, two other students started harassing the deceased by making lewd remarks against him. He complained about it to the school authorities but allegedly no action was taken.

"The deceased was at home due to lockdown for some time but after the schools reopened, he started going to school. He was again being mentally tortured there. The boy asked for help from a teacher to understand a subject but she instead accused the boy and his mother of troubling her unnecessarily," added Singh. The deceased's mother made a written complaint to the police where she has mentioned that due to mental stress at school, he went into depression and was undergoing treatment.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor