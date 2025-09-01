Dr. Adarsh Kumar appointed Director of UP Forensic Science Laboratory

Lucknow, Sep 1 Uttar Pradesh has received new leadership to strengthen its forensic services. Renowned forensic medicine expert from AIIMS, New Delhi, Professor (Dr.) Adarsh Kumar on Monday officially assumed the position of Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory of the state.

This step is being seen as a major move towards enhancing the scientific investigation system in the state, in line with the priorities of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna. Dr. Adarsh Kumar brings with him nearly 30 years of rich experience in the field of forensics. He has also served as a medico-legal expert for the CBI and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Notably, he is the only scientist in the world to have been awarded the Commonwealth Fellowship twice. During this time, he worked with the Scotland Police, gaining in-depth exposure to global investigative procedures. With his experience and international perspective, it is expected that the state’s forensic science laboratories will reach new heights and gain a fresh direction.

Immediately after taking charge, Dr. Adarsh Kumar met with Additional Director General of Police, Technical Services Headquarters, Lucknow, Naveen Arora (IPS).

The two officials held detailed discussions on key issues such as resolution of pending cases, modernisation of laboratories, procurement of new equipment, use of advanced technologies, filling of vacant positions, promotion of personnel, and resolution of audit objections. ADG Arora congratulated Dr. Kumar on his new role and expressed confidence that under his leadership, the department would move towards greater success.

In his first address, Dr. Adarsh Kumar made it clear that his primary focus will be on elevating the forensic laboratories to new heights of technical excellence. He emphasised that incorporating cutting-edge equipment, encouraging research, and strengthening quality control processes will be among his top priorities. These efforts, he said, would not only accelerate the pace of criminal investigations but also provide a more robust scientific foundation for the state’s justice system.

During the assumption of office ceremony, senior department officials, scientists, and staff members gave him a warm welcome. All expressed confidence that under his leadership, not only will pending cases be resolved quickly, but all twelve operational laboratories in the state will become models of modern technology and innovation. The staff assured him of their full cooperation.

--IANS

brt/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor