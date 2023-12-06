Dr BR Ambedkar's death anniversary: All you need to know about 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas'

On December 6, India observes Mahaparinirvan Divas in memory of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, also known as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. Born on April 14, 1891, Dr. Ambedkar was a jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer whose legacy continues to inspire social movements.

Mahaparinirvan Din, marking the death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, is a day of reflection and remembrance observed annually on December 6. Dr. Ambedkar, fondly known as Baba Saheb, played a pivotal role in advocating for social justice and equality, particularly for the marginalized Dalit community.

What does Parinirvana mean?

Parinirvana represents a fundamental concept in Buddhism, signifying the attainment of nirvana or liberation during one's lifetime and even after death. In Sanskrit, achieving nirvana posthumously or the release of the soul from the body after death is referred to as Parinirvana. The term "Parinibbana" in Pali is employed to convey the fulfilment of nirvana.

Mahaparinirvan Din, also known as the death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, is observed on December 6th each year. This day marks the death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. On Mahaparinirvan Din, people pay homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by organizing various events, including memorial services, discussions, seminars, and cultural programs. Followers and admirers of Ambedkar gather at his memorial sites, such as Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai, to offer floral tributes and remember his contributions to Indian society.

In 1990, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Dr. Ambedkar's vision and leadership were instrumental in shaping the Indian Constitution, and he served as the first law minister of independent India. His relentless campaign against social discrimination, particularly targeting the Untouchables (Dalits), earned him widespread recognition and respect.

The day is an opportunity for the nation to renew its commitment to the principles Dr. B.R. Ambedkar advocated throughout his life — equality, social justice, and human rights. Despite progress, Mahaparinirvan Din serves as a reminder of the challenges that persist in achieving a more just and equitable society.

President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the Supreme Court premises on Constitution Day. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal paid their respects to the father of the Indian Constitution, emphasizing the enduring relevance of his teachings in the pursuit of justice and equality.