Dr Farooq Abdullah skips ED appearance despite summons

Srinagar, Jan 11 National Conference MP and former J&K Chief Minister, Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday did did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning despite being summoned.

Dr. Abdullah had been summoned by ED to appear before it for questioning on Thursday in connection with the financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). The ED is probing the financial scam in the JKCA during the period Dr. Abdullah headed it and it had charged him in 2022.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also probing the scam in which huge funds of the JKCA were funneled out to parties not even remotely connected with the bona fide use of these funds.

