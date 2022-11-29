Dr Kislay Panday: Leading Supreme Court Lawyer Pens Bestseller “The Sovereign” To Bring Political Awareness To The Masses

India is a colourful land of diversity; every nook and cranny of the country comes with its unique offerings. While this diversity is a delight, it gives rise to an equally complex and layered socio-political scene. The current political situation of the country arises from our history - the plethora of cultures, social groups, and historical events that exist in India, all contribute to what India is. Understanding our political climate through these nuanced contexts is essential for every Indian to gain an objective and rational view of our society.



Dr Kislay Panday, Advocate Supreme Court, undertook the mammoth task of decoding India through the lens of history. In his bestselling book, “The Sovereign”, Dr Panday explores the various cultural, social and economic aspects from our past and paints a comprehensive view of how everything factors into building the reality we live in today. He does a commendable job of keeping The Sovereign engaging, as well as exhaustive.

The Sovereign explores and analyses various events of pre-independence India, and how all these snowballed together into making the India we know today. It connects various dots and employs political theory to paint the big picture as cohesively as possible.

Dr Panday keeps the book as objective as possible and has written the opening pages of The Sovereign to read like a clean slate upon which the history of humanity has been written. He begins with a discussion on our roots as a human race, and after establishing the unshakable connection we all share, he moves on to discuss the different perspectives one can take while looking at politics. He brings up the works of great philosopher and creates an atmosphere of calm intellectualism through his words and writing style.



The Sovereign is a deeply enriching read and it comes as no surprise that Dr Kislay Panday has a firm grasp on the subject. His profession as a lawyer crosses his path with an array of people, all from different walks of life. He says, “I believe that everyone should have a foundational understanding of our socio-political reality because no one can escape the purview and effects of politics. Every case that comes to my desk is a piece in the jigsaw puzzle of our political climate, and when you look at such isolated instances in view of the big picture you understand how our political and social lives are interconnected.”.



He adds, “While many brand politics as divisive, I firmly believe that when we all build a better understanding of politics, it can unite us as well as aid in our societal progress through encouraging single-minded focus and recognition of our common goals.”.



Dr Kislay Panday, being a property and banking matters expert, has led many high-profile criminal cases like the Bulandshahar Gangrape Case, the Rajdev Ranjan Murder, and uncovered the DHFL and Yes Bank scams. He is also a social activist, and all his efforts are concentrated towards building a better India. Authoring an exhaustive guide of India’s political industry is another endeavour in his mission with which he hopes to spread an awareness among the youth and ignite a spark of hope and enthusiasm in them.