Dr. Manmohan Singh Death: Security Beefed Up Outside Former PM's Delhi Bungalow (Watch Video)

Delhi Police has stepped up the security around AIIMS, Delhi after the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh during treatment. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) DCP Ankit Chauhan and other senior police officers of the district reached All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for reviewing the security arrangements.

A senior police officer said that security around AIIMS, Delhi was tightened and a company of paramilitary personnel was deployed. Extra staff from other neighbouring police stations have also been deployed as senior leaders, ministers and other dignitaries arrive at the hospital.

VIDEO | Security beefed up outside 3 Motilal Nehru Road bungalow in Delhi - the residence of former PM Manmohan Singh, who passed away last night.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/V2IODJ9Dgi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 27, 2024

His body may be shifted from AIIMS to his house in Delhi around midnight, police sources said. Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.His death was announced by the AIIMS where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 pm in a critical condition. An AIIMS bulletin said he was "treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home" on December 26.