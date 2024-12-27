Dr. Manmohan Singh Last Rites: Former PM To Be Accorded State Funeral

The last rites of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will be held on Saturday, an official announcement is expected today. According to reports, the former prime minister will be accorded a state funeral. Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92, passed away on Thursday night at AIIMS Delhi. He was admitted to the emergency department after a “sudden loss of consciousness. Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister for two terms in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2004 to 2014. He had been in poor health for the last few months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered his predecessor as the "most distinguished leaders". Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said he "lost a mentor and guide". Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, had to literally face a trial-by-fire to ensure widespread acceptance of his path-breaking Union Budget of 1991 that saw the nation rise from its darkest financial crises. Manmohan Singh's historic reforms in 1991 not only rescued India from near bankruptcy but also redefined its trajectory as a rising global power.

Dr. Singh, a two-term Prime Minister, was widely respected for his role in India’s economic reforms and governance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered him as a “distinguished leader” who worked tirelessly for the nation. Leaders across political lines expressed their condolences, highlighting his contributions to India’s progress and stability.

