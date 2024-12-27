Dr. Manmohan Singh Last Rites: Funeral Of Former PM To Be Held On Saturday

The last rites of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh will be held on Saturday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told ANI, while an official announcement is still awaited. The last rites of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh will be held the day after tomorrow. We will announce officially..." Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in Delhi late Thursday night.

He also mentioned that all Congress programs had been canceled for the next seven days, including the Congress Foundation Day, which was scheduled for December 28. The body of Dr Manmohan Singh reached his residence at 3 Motilal Nehru Marg late Thursday night from AIIMS. Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related health conditions. He reportedly suffered a sudden loss of consciousness at home before being rushed to AIIMS.