Dr. Manmohan Singh Passes Away, 7 Days of National Mourning Announced: Sources

Former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. He had been admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for respiratory problems. Earlier that day, he suddenly lost consciousness at his home.

Dr. Singh, a highly respected leader, served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. He is well-known for his economic reforms and leadership during a critical period of growth for India. He was admired for his calm and thoughtful approach. In honor of his passing, the country will observe seven days of national mourning, which includes flying flags at half-mast and canceling official events during this time.

Despite receiving immediate medical attention, Dr. Singh was pronounced dead at 9:51 p.m. He had been facing a prolonged illness in recent months. Following his death, the Indian government announced a seven-day period of national mourning.

Dr. Singh's death signifies the end of a significant era in Indian politics. Messages of tribute from political leaders, both within India and internationally, have been numerous, highlighting his contributions to the nation. In a statement released shortly after his passing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, saying, "India has lost a visionary leader whose legacy will live on."