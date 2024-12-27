Dr. Manmohan Singh played pivotal role in safeguarding nation: Ex-K’taka CM Bommai

Hubballi (Karnataka), Dec 27 “Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s demise has deeply saddened me. As an economic expert and Prime Minister for a decade, he led the nation and brought significant changes to India’s economy,” said former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai in his condolence message on Friday.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, with his strong connections to international institutions like the World Bank and IMF, played a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation. His tenure as the Reserve Bank Governor and his initiatives significantly contributed to the implementation of many developmental projects in the country and he laid a robust foundation for India’s economic growth, Bommai noted.

“Dr. Manmohan Singh was a very humble and principled politician. The nation has lost a visionary leader who always prioritised the country's welfare. He made several farsighted decisions, the benefits of which are evident today,” he said.

“Unlike many, he was not a publicity-driven leader but a pragmatic politician who made tough and sometimes unpopular decisions for the nation's greater good. His strong resolve and intellectual brilliance were evident on numerous occasions. He laid a firm foundation for India to compete with countries like China, America, and Europe,” Bommai underlined.

“During the tenure of then-Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and then-Finance Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, there were no political rivalries between them. Their openness and collaborative approach allowed for transformative changes in the established system. Remarkable achievements often arise from individuals we perceive as accidental leaders, as they are not constrained by political pressures,” Bommai stated.

Dr. Manmohan Singh brought globalisation and liberalisation to India, resulting in an influx of foreign investment, which rescued the country from an economic crisis. Small, medium, and large industries received significant encouragement, and economic discipline was instilled in the government.

“The introduction of the Right to Information Act empowered citizens with the right to access information. A man of pure integrity and a strong decision-maker, Dr. Manmohan Singh's India-US Nuclear Deal stands out as a significant achievement. His contributions to the nation were marked by unwavering dedication and sincerity. His character remains a role model for all politicians,” Bommai stated.

“His passing is an irreparable loss to the nation. May God grant eternal peace to his soul and provide strength to his family and admirers to bear this loss,” Bommai regretted.

