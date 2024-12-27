Dr. Manmohan Singh will always be remembered for contribution to economic development: MP CM

Bhopal, Dec 27 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed grief over the passing away of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, saying that the departed ex-PM will always be remembered for his contribution to the economic development of the country.

Taking to X, Mohan Yadav wrote: "The demise of former Prime Minister of India and great economist Dr. Manmohan Singh is an irreparable loss for the political world. While paying tribute, I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul.

"While performing the duties of RBI Governor, Finance Minister and Prime Minister, he participated in the efforts for the economic prosperity of the country with his efficient and farsighted policies and faced various challenges boldly. He will always be remembered for his contribution to the economic development of the country. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

Politicians from across the party lines in Madhya Pradesh expressed grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away in Delhi late on Thursday.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh expressed condolences, saying Dr. Manmohan Singh has added to the dignity of every post he held.

"My heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh! As a true son of this country and democracy, Manmohan Singh not only served his term as Prime Minister very well but also brought the falling economy back on track with his wisdom in the 90s," Digvijaya Singh said in a social media post.

Congress veteran Kamal Nath, who was a minister in Dr. Manmohan Singh's cabinet, said the latter's demise had caused irreparable loss to the entire nation.

"I was among those fortunate people who got the opportunity to work as a Union Minister during his tenure as Prime Minister," Kamal Nath said in a statement.

Senior BJP leader and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan remembered Dr. Manmohan Singh as a man of simplicity.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh was very humble, simple and straightforward. As Chief Minister, I always got his guidance on many subjects. Dr. Saheb was synonymous with clean politics. His liberalisation policies in the 90s hold an important place in giving impetus to the Indian economy," he said.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, who died at the age of 92 on Thursday, was a visionary leader who is credited with bringing transformations to the country's economy when it was passing through a rough phase.

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, West Punjab (now in Pakistan), Dr. Manmohan Singh was a celebrated economist and politician who left an indelible mark as the Prime Minister. He headed the Congress-led government at the Centre from 2004 to 2014.

As the first Sikh to hold the office of PM, Dr. Singh’s leadership is often credited for steering India through a period of significant economic transformation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor