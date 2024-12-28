Dr Manmohan Singh Last Rites: Mortal Remains Arrive at AICC Headquarters for Public Tributes (Watch video)

The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were brought to the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi from his residence on Saturday. The remains were placed there for party workers and members of the public to pay their last respects. Several prominent politicians, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajesh Thakur, and others, have gathered at the AICC HQ to honor the former Prime Minister. Meanwhile, preparations for the funeral procession are underway at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate, where Dr. Singh’s last rites will be performed later today.

Many people also gathered outside Dr. Singh’s residence in Delhi to pay their respects. Jasmeet, a resident of East Delhi, shared that she came with her husband, Hatendra Pal, to honor the former Prime Minister, whom she credited for elevating India’s global stature.

In preparation for the funeral, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory outlining road restrictions and diversions across the city, urging the public to avoid certain routes and use public transport to ease congestion.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting that Dr. Singh’s funeral be held at a location suitable for the creation of a memorial. In his letter, Kharge wrote, "This request is in keeping with the tradition of having memorials for statesmen and former Prime Ministers at the very place of their funerals." Kharge emphasized that a memorial would serve as a fitting tribute to a leader who rose from humble beginnings to become an iconic figure in Indian politics.

Home Minister Amit Shah responded, confirming that the government would allocate space for the memorial. The last rites of Dr. Manmohan Singh will take place at Nigambodh Ghat at 11:45 AM today, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Dr. Singh’s political career spanned several decades, with key roles including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India’s economy. As the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, Dr. Singh's tenure is remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernizing the country's economy. After retiring from public life following his second term, he left behind a legacy of guiding India through unprecedented growth and gaining international recognition. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi after the Congress-led UPA lost the 2014 general elections.