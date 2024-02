Dr MS Swaminathan To Be Honoured With Bharat Ratna, Announces PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that Dr. MS Swaminathan, PM Narashima Rao, former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh will be honored with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers’ welfare.

He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture.

We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encouraging learning and research among several students. Dr. Swaminathan’s visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation’s food security and prosperity. He was someone I knew closely and l always valued his insights and inputs.