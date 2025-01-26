Dr Vilas Dangre elated with Padma Shri award, recalls ‘joy of treating Balasaheb Thackeray’

Mumbai, Jan 26 Dr. Vilas Dangre, a prominent homeopathic physician from Nagpur, has been honoured with the Padma Shri award for his extraordinary contribution to the field of homeopathy.

It's his years of selfless service that has made him a household name, not just in Nagpur but also in adjoining cities. For decades, he has treated not only the people of Nagpur but also individuals from across the country, earning him a revered status in the medical community.

The renowned homeopath is elated on being conferred with Padma Shri award and also shared his happiness on the honour.

Speaking to IANS, Dr. Dangre expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am overwhelmed with joy and humbleness to receive this award, which I attribute to the blessings of God, my mother, and the people of society. This award brings with it the opportunity to serve once again, and with it, I feel an even greater sense of responsibility. I will work harder to serve the people."

Dr Dangre also reminisced about his experiences of treating prominent figures such as the late Balasaheb Thackeray, who found relief from his ailments through homeopathy.

“Treating Balasaheb Thackeray brought me great joy. He would often say, ‘Call Dangre,’ and when I treated him, he would feel better. He used to discuss various subjects - social, political, economic, with me. These conversations were not only inspiring but also motivating,” he recalled.

In addition, Dr. Dangre spoke about his homeopathic treatment of many leading politicians of the state including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, former MP Vilas Muttemwar, and Nitin Raut.

“Nitin Gadkari, Devendra Fadnavis, and others like Vilas Muttemwar and Nitin Raut have been regular visitors to my clinic. It has always been a pleasure treating them, and they continue to encourage me,” he added.

Dr. Dangre’s resilience is also evident in his personal journey. In 2014, he lost his eyesight, but his determination to continue his service never wavered.

“In 2014, I lost my eyesight, but I did not let that stop me. Despite the sorrow, my desire to serve others remained strong. My internal resolve to help people and alleviate their suffering pushed me to keep working," he explained.

Dr. Dangre also praised the role of his mentor, Dr. Milind Dangre, who is revered as the "Bhishma Pitamah" in the field of homeopathy.

“Dr. Milind Dangre is considered the Bhishma Pitamah of homeopathy, and many doctors still seek his guidance. Homeopathy faced skepticism, and there was a misconception about its effectiveness. I took it as my mission to change this perception and bring the true benefits of homeopathy to the public,” he said.

Through his dedication and tireless efforts, Dr. Vilas Dangre has played a key role in promoting homeopathy and making it a trusted medical practice. His commitment to improving people's lives and his continued service, even in the face of personal challenges, makes him a true icon in the world of alternative medicine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor