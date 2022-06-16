Draft guidelines for operationalization of Ro-Ro and Ro-Pax ferry service along the Indian coast issued for stakeholder consultation

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has prepared the draft of "Guidelines for Operationalization of Ro-Ro and Ro-Pax ferry service along the coast of India" after incorporating the preliminary inputs received from the stakeholders.

Ministry in a statement said that the guidelines encompass the two aspects of ferry operation namely; concessions for terminal operation and license for operation of Ro-Pax vessels.

"These guidelines will homogenize and streamline the development and operations of ferry services, along with, promoting ease of doing business by eliminating unnecessary delays, disagreements and introducing digital interventions at the customer interface," the Ministry stated.

It further added that they will also help the State/UT Governments and Port Authorities in the implementation of such projects by standardization of procedures. Further, it will help in instilling confidence among the private players thereby increasing their participation and promoting healthy competition in such projects.

The Ministry intends to seek feedback and suggestions on the draft guidelines for the operationalization of Ro-Ro and Ro-Pax ferry service along the coast of India from all stakeholders.

The document can be accessed from the websites of the MoPSW and Sagarmala on the links https://shipmin.gov.in/ and https://sagarmala.gov.in/ respectively and suggestions can be sent to sagar.mala@gov.in the proforma attached as Annexure I of the guidelines within 21 days from the date of publication.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), under its Sagarmala Programme, has embarked on developing an ecosystem for the promotion of Ro-Ro (Roll-on, Roll-off) ferry and waterway transportation in the country.

This mode of transportation has multiple benefits including reduced travel time, reduced logistics cost and lower pollution in comparison to the conventional modes of transportation.

In view of the immense potential and distinct advantages of ferry service, Ministry is financially supporting 45 projects with a total project cost of Rs 1900 crore.

Under the gambit of Sagarmala, Ministry has operationalized Ro-Pax Ferry service between Ghogha - Hazira in Gujarat and Mumbai - Mandwa in Maharashtra. These services have transported more than 7 lakh passenger and 1.5 lakh vehicles, contributing to a clean environment and public welfare.

In view of the success of these projects and high demand and potential, additional projects are planned at Pipavav and Muldwarka in Gujarat and Ghodbunder, Veldur, Vasai, Kashid, Rewas, Manori and JN Port etc. in Maharashtra.

In addition to the above, Ministry is supporting four projects in Andhra Pradesh, two projects in Odisha and one each in Tamil Nadu and Goa.

( With inputs from ANI )

