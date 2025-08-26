Draft of Delhi Startup Policy 2025 released: Manjinder Singh Sirsa

New Delhi, Aug 26 To nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs, the Rekha Gupta government has released a draft of the Delhi Startup Policy 2025 — anchored by a Rs 200 crore venture capital fund, Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Tuesday.

“This policy marks a paradigm shift in how we approach innovation and entrepreneurship in Delhi, cementing the capital’s status as a global innovation hub by 2035,” said Sirsa.

He said that apart from being a policy document, the policy will make Delhi the most preferred destination for startups globally.

“This initiative perfectly complements Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a startup superpower and Viksit Bharat,” he said.

The policy represents the Delhi government’s most ambitious entrepreneurial initiative, targeting the establishment and facilitation of at least 5,000 startups over the next decade.

Under the Startup Policy, a dedicated Rs 200 crore Delhi Startup Venture Capital Fund will deploy both equity and structured-debt instruments to bankroll high-potential ventures, while the government crowd-sources additional private money through co-investment pacts.

The policy encompasses 18 strategic focus areas, including healthcare services, fintech, artificial intelligence, machine learning, green technology, biotechnology, robotics and automation, e-waste management, and emerging energy solutions like hydrogen technology, he said.

This comprehensive approach ensures that Delhi’s startup ecosystem addresses both current market demands and future technological trends, he said.

Sirsa said that beyond capital, the policy underwrites core expenses: it reimburses 100 per cent of lease rentals up to Rs 10 lakh a year for three years, covers intellectual-property filings up to Rs 1 lakh for Indian and Rs 3 lakh for international applications, and refunds exhibition costs up to Rs 5 lakh for domestic and Rs 10 lakh for international events.

To cushion early-stage burn, every recognised startup shall also receive a flat operational allowance of Rs 2 lakh per month for 12 months, freeing founders to focus on building category-defining products, the Minister said.

“We have structured this policy to address every critical challenge that startups face in their initial years,” Sirsa informed.

“From providing workspace solutions to intellectual property protection, from exhibition support to direct financial assistance through our Rs 200 crore venture capital fund, we are ensuring that no genuine startup idea fails due to lack of support,” he said.

The Minister informed that the policy would guarantee priority access and higher reimbursements for women entrepreneurs and marginalised communities with enhanced ceilings of Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 11 lakh for women-led enterprises to spur inclusive growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor