Draft, rules should be discussed by taking Oppn into confidence: SS(UBT) as Gujarat moves to implement UCC

Mumbai, Aug 6 After Uttarakhand, Gujarat is now poised to become the second state in the country to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey on Wednesday stressed that the draft and rules must be framed in consultation with the Opposition to avoid the perception of unilateral governance.

Speaking to IANS, Anand Dubey said, “If the Gujarat government is bringing the Uniform Civil Code in the Monsoon Session, it is their work. The UCC gives everyone the right to live under the same law, irrespective of caste or religion. But I strongly suggest that its draft and rules should be discussed by taking the Opposition into confidence. Implementing it unilaterally would be unfortunate and would seem like an act of governmental arbitrariness.”

The Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson further reacted on the controversy surrounding Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, who faced a Supreme Court rebuke over remarks about the 2020 Galwan clash with China.

A Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi recently expressed disapproval of LoP Gandhi’s claim that 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory had been occupied by China, adding that “if he were a true Indian, he would not have said all this.”

The INDIA Bloc has defended LoP Gandhi, arguing that it is not for the judiciary to decide who a “true Indian” is.

“Rahul Gandhi is the LoP and raises important national issues. It is wrong for China to occupy even one inch of Indian land, and this must be opposed. The border dispute has persisted since 1962, and in 2020 our 20 soldiers were martyred. LoP Rahul Gandhi is questioning China’s activities in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh and also opposes its claim over Kailash Mansarovar. However, the court’s reaction has given the BJP a chance to corner him. Rahul Gandhi respects the judiciary and has appeared whenever required," he stated.

Dubey also condemned the alleged attack on the convoy of West Bengal Assembly LoP Suvendu Adhikari in Cooch Behar District. Adhikari claimed the incident could have been fatal had he not been in a bulletproof vehicle.

“I condemn the attack on Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy. Law and order in West Bengal are the responsibility of the Mamata Banerjee government. Those who attack any political leader must be arrested and jailed. It should be investigated which party, leader or organisation the attackers were associated with. There is no place for violence in politics. I urge both the central and state governments to investigate thoroughly and provide full security to Adhikari. My advice to him is to remain careful," he told IANS.

On the devastating cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, Dubey expressed deep grief.

“This is a terrible natural disaster, and my condolences go to the families of the deceased. I wish a speedy recovery for the injured. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with the central government, NDRF, SDRF, and the Army, is engaged in relief and rescue operations. I appeal to the government to create strict regulations for hotels and houses built by encroaching on riverbanks and mountain slopes to reduce future damage. Natural disasters cannot be avoided, but their impact can be mitigated. I pray that the missing are found quickly and the injured recover soon," he added.

