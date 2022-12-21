Dramatic twist in Sircilla kidnapping case as woman says she eloped "willingly" with her boyfreind

The 'kidnapping' case of an 18-year-old woman in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana took a dramatic twist when the girl released a video saying that she was not abducted and went on her own to marry her lover.

In the video released by her, the girl identified as Shalini revealed that she had in fact willingly eloped with her boyfriend and married the boy last year.

"We are in love for the last 4 years. We even got married a year back. However, as we were minors, the marriage was not valid. My parents filed a case against him and took me back home. My parents are not accepting him as he belongs to a Dalit family. Since my parents wanted me to get married to someone else, I asked him to elope with me. As he was wearing a mask I couldn't initially recognise him. We request protection from police and media as we have a threat from our family," said the victim in a video message.

The Social Media Convenor of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Krishank Manne also took to Twitter and shared the video.

"To dear Godi Media, Who have been telephoning us for reaction on a story in your desperate attempt to malign Governance of Telangana based on a video footage alleging kidnap, here the Girl is saying that she wasn't kidnapped and married the boy whom she loved," Krishank said.

A CCTV camera in the vicinity earlier showed Shalini being forcibly made to enter a car by some men as her father tried to stop the men. She was allegedly kidnapped while returning from a temple in the Chandurthi Village, Vemulwada, in the Sircilla district of Telangana.

According to the police, a case was earlier registered against the accused Gyaneshwar as the abducted woman eloped with him and they had an 'informal' marriage.Police suspected, that the abducted woman is grown-up now and therefore the accused tried to snatch her from the father's guardianship.

In a video released by the police, the footage of the woman being abducted was seen.

Nagendra Chary, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vemulawada, said, "A case has been booked and we are making all efforts to trace the kidnapped victim. There were four people involved in the incident. There was a case registered against the accused earlier for eloping with the girl as they were in a love affair. They had already performed an informal marriage. Now as they have become major, he might have taken her."

He informed some suspects have already been picked up. Three teams were been deployed to nab the accused.

On the other hand, Chandurthi Police Inspector, Kiran Kumar said, "The girl and her father Chandraiah used to visit the temple every morning for some days. A case was registered earlier against the suspect Gyaneshwar in Sircilla town under POSCO act for eloping with the girl as she was a minor. Now, as she might have turned major, the suspect took her away in a car today morning. A case has been registered and the investigation is going on."

( With inputs from ANI )

