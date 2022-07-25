Draupadi Murmu to take oath today as 15th President of India

President-elect Droupadi Murmu on Monday will be sworn in to the top constitutional post at the Central Hall of the Parliament in New Delhi, making her the first person from the tribal community to become the President of the country.The ceremony will take place at 10:15 am and as per the Indian Constitution.

The Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath of office to the President, following which she will exchange the seat with the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind. Murmu will sign the oath register placed before her by the secretary to the President. After signing the oath register, the home secretary will be announcing the proclamation following the new President’s assent. At 10:23 am, the 15th President of India will deliver her first address. The ceremony will then come to an end, after the new President gives permission to the home secretary to conclude the same.NDA candidate Murmu defeated Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha on Thursday. She got 2824 first preference votes, valued at 6,76,803 votes, while Sinha had only managed to get 1,877 first preference votes, valued at 3,80,177. Murmu had crossed the majority mark (5,28,491) after the third round of counting.