DRDO Espionage Case: ATS to probe accused scientist's meeting with 'some women in DRDO guest house'

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 : While demanding further custody of the accused Defence Research and Development Orgsation (DRDO) senior scientist Dr Pradeep Kurulkar, the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) informed a Pune court that it is probing the alleged "meetings in a guesthouse" (belonging to DRDO) between "some women" and the senior scientist.

The ATS has sought the registered entries from the guest house, which once received, will be investigated.

The accused scientist was produced by the ATS before the special court as his custody ended on Tuesday.

The accused DRDO Scientist arrested under the Official Secrets Act of the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) is in custody till May 15 for further custodial interrogation.

ATS sought custody on the ground that the PIO agent had messaged the accused that "Why you have blocked me ." This message was sent using an Indian number.

ATS has seized this phone which needs to be probed with the accused.

The prosecution in its remand application also stated, "ATS is also looking for information from the accused if any other person had helped him to get secret information for him and if that person is found then ATS need to confront them with each other ."

Whereas while giving the order on the remand application The Special Court Pune stated, "The allegations made against the accused are serious. Apparently, the accused have shared specific images and some data with the foreign national. With the position the accused is holding, certainly sensible, sensational sharing of data can be said to be anti-national on his part. If the activity is detrimental to the interest of the country, more particularly to the security of the nation, the investigation has to be done thoroughly. Therefore custodial interrogation of the accused further is unavoidable, and sending the accused to custody till May 15."

Earlier on May 4, Senior scientist Pradeep Kurulkar of the Defence Research and Development Orgsation (DRDO) was arrested for allegedly sharing confidential information with a Pakist intelligence agent. He was in contact with her since 2022, according to sources from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Pradeep M Kurulkar who had been honey-trapped by the woman agent was arrested under the Official Secrets Act by the Maharashtra ATS.

