DRDO guest house manager detained for suspected espionage in Jaisalmer

Jaipur, Aug 5 In a major security development, Mahendra Prasad, manager of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer, has been detained on suspicion of espionage.

Prasad, a resident of Almora in Uttarakhand, was apprehended by security agencies late on Monday night.

Given the high sensitivity of the location — frequented by top Indian Defence experts and scientists — his detention has raised serious concerns.

Jaisalmer SP Abhishek Shivhare confirmed that the accused will be handed over to the Joint Interrogation Committee on Tuesday for further questioning.

Preliminary reports suggest that Mahendra Prasad may have been sharing sensitive information with Pakistan.

He has been posted at this highly sensitive DRDO guest house since 2018, during which time he came in contact with several senior Army officers and scientists visiting for weapons testing and war exercises.

During his initial interrogation, Prasad reportedly admitted that he received a suspicious phone call in 2020, after which he was asked to send a slip containing the dates of guests’ stays at the facility.

He claimed it was a one-time interaction and denied passing any other information to Pakistan.

However, Intelligence agencies had been monitoring him after detecting calls to and from Pakistan on his mobile phone. His device is now under forensic analysis, with authorities hoping to extract critical evidence.

The case has further highlighted the vulnerability of Rajasthan’s border region, which spans 1,070 kilometres along Pakistan and houses several strategic military installations and airbases.

Indian Intelligence agencies remain on high alert from Hindumalkot (Sri Ganganagar) to Bakhasar (Barmer), actively monitoring suspicious activities.

Mahendra Prasad’s arrest is the latest in a series of espionage-related detentions in Rajasthan.

Since March 2025, five individuals have been arrested on similar charges.

They include Pathan Khan, who was arrested near Chandan Field Firing Range, under the Official Secrets Act on March 26.

On May 23, Mohammad Qasim (32), from Deeg, was detained by the Delhi Special Cell after returning from Pakistan and the NIA arrested CRPF ASI Motiram Jat for leaking sensitive information.

On May 28, Shakoor Khan, who used to work with the Jaisalmer Employment Office since 2000 and was a PA to former minister Saleh Mohammad Khan between 2008 and 2013, was detained and later arrested on June 3.

Mohammad Haseen (34), brother of Qasim, found to be in contact with a Pakistani Embassy official, was arrested on May 30.

Security has since been heightened around key Defence installations, and all movements in border areas are under tight surveillance.

