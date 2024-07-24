DRDO Successfully Flight-Tests Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence System (Watch Video)

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted a flight test of the Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) System, the Defence Ministry announced Wednesday. The Phase-II AD Endo-atmospheric missile was launched from Launch Complex-III at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur at 4:24 p.m. The flight test met all trial objectives, validating the complete network-centric warfare weapon system, which includes long-range sensors, a low-latency communication system, Mission Control Center (MCC), and advanced interceptor missiles, according to a statement from DRDO.

The test demonstrated India’s indigenous capability to defend against ballistic missiles of the 5000 km class. The missile's performance was monitored using data from range tracking instruments such as electro-optical systems, radar, and telemetry stations deployed at various locations, including an on-board ship. The Phase-II AD Endo-atmospheric missile, developed indigenously, is a two-stage, solid-propelled ground-launched system designed to neutralise various enemy ballistic missile threats in the endo- to low-exo-atmospheric regions. The missile incorporates state-of-the-art technologies developed by several DRDO laboratories.