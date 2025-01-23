DRDO to showcase 'Raksha Kavach' in Republic Day parade tableau

New Delhi, Jan 23 The Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Republic Day parade tableau will showcase 'Raksha Kavach – Multi-layer Protection against Multi-domain Threats', an official said on Thursday.

With a vision to empower India with cutting-edge technologies, the DRDO will also display some of its path-breaking innovations for national security during the 76th R-Day Parade on January 26.

The DRDO tableau will feature a Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile; Airborne Early Warning and Control System; 155 mm/52 Cal Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System; Drone Detect, Deter and Destroy; Satellite-Based Surveillance System and Medium Power Radar - Arudhra.

Other display items would include Advanced Light Weight Torpedo; Electronic Warfare System - Dharashakti; Laser-Based Directed Energy Weapon; Very Short-Range Air Defence System; Indigenous Unmanned Aerial System; V/UHF Manpack Software Defined Radio for Land Forces; Indigenous Secure Satellite Phone and UGRAM Assault Rifle, said an official statement.

The DRDO will also showcase major landmarks of 2024 namely Long Range Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile; Light Weight Bullet Proof Jacket 'ABHED'; Divyastra - Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle; 'Zorawar' Light Tank and the Dornier Mid-Life Upgrade with radar, Electronic Warfare System, Software Defined Radio and Electro-optic (Shyen).

The DRDO will also display the equipment of the Pralay Weapon System, a surface-to-surface tactical missile designed and developed with state-of-the-art technologies, which adds another layer of strength.

Many other DRDO-developed systems - Nag Missile System, Pinaka, BrahMos, Short Span Bridging System 10m, and the Akash Weapon System will be displayed in various Armed Forces contingents during the parade.

The DRDO is primarily engaged in system definition, design and development of many state-of-the-art military systems and technologies for realising the goal of 'Make in India and Make for the World'.

The Organisation is also partnering with all stakeholders of the defence ecosystem, including academia, industry, start-ups and Services in developing critical systems, and reinforcing the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor