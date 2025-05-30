Dreaded fugitive on the run for five years nabbed by Delhi Police

New Delhi, May 30 The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a long-time absconder, Mohammad Javed alias Ganju, who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2017 attempt to culpable homicide case inside Mandoli Jail.

Javed, an active member of the notorious Rohit Chaudhary gang, had been evading arrest for nearly five years after being named in an attack on a rival gang member inside the high-security prison.

On June 28, 2017, around 4 p.m., Javed and his associates allegedly assaulted an inmate, Gaurav Kohli -- linked to the rival Sunder gang -- using a knife and screwdrivers.

The attack, which was part of a larger gang rivalry, led to the registration of an attempt to culpable homicide case at Harsh Vihar Police Station. Of the four accused -- Mahesh alias Manu, Mahavir alias Rocky, Mohammad Javed alias Ganju, and Sandeep -- only Mahesh was arrested at that time. The others were declared proclaimed offenders and charge sheeted in absentia.

Acting on the directions of senior officers, the Crime Branch launched a special operation to track down absconding and dangerous criminals. A dedicated team led by Inspector Ajit Kumar and supervised by ACP Naresh Solanki undertook the task of locating Javed.

Using a combination of technical surveillance and field intelligence, the team analysed multiple leads and narrowed down Javed’s hideout. After sustained efforts, he was finally apprehended from the Nangloi area of Delhi on May 28.

Javed, a resident of Jwalapuri, Delhi, is listed as a history-sheeter at Paschim Vihar police station.

During interrogation, he admitted to being an active member of the Rohit Chaudhary gang from 2013 to 2024.

He also confessed to taking part in several heinous crimes, including a 2015 gangland-style killing of gangster Sunder at the Inderlok red light area.

Javed further disclosed his involvement in multiple violent crimes over the years, including armed robberies, attempted murders, and burglaries. He has a criminal record spanning 15 cases across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

