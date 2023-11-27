Dreaded gangster nabbed in Bihar's Katihar

Patna, Nov 27 A dreaded gangster, Rajesh Yadav, who was involved in the murder of six members of the Mohana Thakur gang, was arrested on Monday in Bihar's Katihar, said police.

Police said that Yadav was a key man of Sunil Yadav's gang in Katihar, and was absconding since December last year.

The members of Mohana Thakur and Sunil Yadav gang were involved in an encounter in Bhawanipur Diyara area of Katihar’s Semapur outpost area in December 2022. Sunil Yadav's gang killed Mohana Thakur's six men.

Rajesh Yadav allegedly mutilated the bodies and threw them into the Ganga River.

“We learnt that Rajesh Yadav was spotted in Bakiya Sukhay locality of Katihar. Accordingly, we have formed a team and raided the place and arrested him. The district police had earlier announced Rs 50,000 on his head,” said Jitendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police of Katihar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor