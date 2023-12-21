Dressed as Ramayan characters, children invite people to Ayodhya

Prayagraj (UP), Dec 21 Children aged between 8 and 15 years, dressed as Lord Ram, goddess Sita, Lord Hanuman and Bharat, Laxman and Shatrughna have begun knocking the doors of citizens to invite them to Ayodhya for offering prayers at the Ram temple.

Seers and saints associated with different Akharas have taken up ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ to invite citizens of Prayagraj to visit Ayodhya, once the Ram temple consecration ceremony is over.

The campaign is led by Sri Mahant Yamuna Puri of Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani in Prayag who, with the help of citizens and groups of children, are inviting people to visit Ayodhya.

Mahant said: “As the date of Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya comes closer, saints and seers are also making arrangements to organise grand puja and aarti at local temples on January 22. We are already holding special path, Hanuman Chalisa, and Sundar Kand at temples and maths. Inviting people to Ayodhya to visit the newly constructed lord Ram temple after January 22 will intensify the tradition among families to visit religious places and shrines.”

After Prayagraj, the seers and saints will take the campaign to other cities of the country.

Meanwhile, volunteers of Hindu frontal organisations are appealing to citizens to light at least five earthen diyas in their respective homes and local temples on January 22.

