DRI apprehends 2; recovers over e-cigarettes & poppy seeds

New Delhi, Aug 22 The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday said they have arrested two persons and have recovered 27,940 e-cigarettes and 3.3 tonnes of poppy seeds.

An official said the e-cigarettes and poppy seeds were recovered from the accused individuals' Delhi-based godown.

A senior DRI official said both the accused were held on the basis of specific intelligence.

The official said hat these goods were smuggled into India from Nepal.

"Two individuals have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act," the official said.

