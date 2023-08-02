DRI apprehends man with 330 baby turtles in UP

New Delhi, Aug 2 The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a person from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh and rescued 330 baby turtles from his possession.

A senior DRI official said that the baby turtles were rescued following a tip-off. "We received a specific intelligence that a person involved in trading of Indian Roofed Turtles and Indian Tent Turtles, both of which are protected species under Schedule 1 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, has received a consignment of baby turtles in his house and is about to sell them in the grey market," the official said.

After receiving the information, the DRI's Lucknow branch formed a team to nab the accused and rescue the baby turtles.

The team reached the location and carried out searches in a residential premises in Unnao, in the wee hours of August 1. During the search operations, the DRI officials rescued 330 baby turtles and nabbed one person.

After the initial seizure under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the case was handed over to Forest Department, Unnao, for further investigation.

