DRI nabs Mumbai drug kingpin from UP's Greater Noida

Mumbai, Dec 18 The Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday said that it has arrested a wanted Nigerian, a key member of an international narcotics smuggling syndicate operating from UP's Greater Noida.

After the coordinated combined operation by the Mumbai and UP teams, the accused was brought on a transit remand here on Wednesday (December) 13, and has been sent to judicial custody.

The case dates back to October 14 when the DRI sleuths had arrested a drug-peddler red-handed while he was attempting to smuggle in some 2.485 kgs of cocaine at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, for the smuggling syndicate.

During further investigations to unravel his contacts, the DRI identified a key member of the narcotics ring who was financing and operating the whole business from Greater Noida.

After a surveillance and probe of two months, the DRI sleuths managed to pinpoint the whereabouts of the accused in that region, the officials said. A DRI team from Mumbai and Greater Noida officials laid a successful trap and managed to arrest the Nigerian running the drug smuggling syndicate.

They also recovered several mobile phones and SIM cards and multiple passports of different countries he used for his nefarious activities, and further probe is underway, said the officials.

