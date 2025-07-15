DRI seizes cocaine worth Rs 62.6 crore from Indian woman at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, July 15 The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, has seized cocaine worth Rs 62.6 crore from an Indian woman at Mumbai International Airport, an official said on Monday.

Specific intelligence developed by officers of DRI Mumbai indicated that one female Indian national, coming from Doha to Mumbai on July 14, would be smuggling narcotics into India.

Acting on the intelligence, DRI Mumbai officers intercepted the female passenger upon her arrival at Mumbai Airport on Monday.

A thorough examination of her baggage led to the recovery of six Oreo boxes and three chocolate boxes. On opening, all nine boxes were found to contain capsules filled with a white powdery substance purported to be cocaine. A total of 300 such capsules were recovered.

All capsules were individually tested using the field test kit, which showed a positive result for cocaine.

A total of 6261 grams of cocaine with an estimated value of Rs 62.6 crore in the illicit market, was recovered and seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. In addition, the passenger was arrested.

Further investigation is in progress.

“The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) stands at the forefront of combating drug trafficking in India, playing a pivotal role in intercepting illicit narcotics, dismantling trafficking networks, and safeguarding national security,” said an official statement.

Earlier on July 8, the Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Tiruchi International Airport seized 11.8 kilograms of high-grade hydroponic cannabis.

The narcotics, valued at around Rs 12 crore in the illegal market, were found in the baggage of a passenger who had arrived from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur.

According to airport customs officials, the interception was based on specific intelligence inputs shared by the DRI. The AIU officials acted swiftly upon the arrival of the passenger and detained him for detailed screening and baggage inspection.

During the search, officials discovered 28 neatly packed pouches of hydroponic cannabis -- an advanced, soil-free variety of marijuana grown using nutrient-rich water under controlled conditions, making it far more potent than conventional strains.

The packets were ingeniously concealed within personal belongings to evade detection.

