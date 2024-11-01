DRI seizes drugs concealed in cornflakes boxes at Hyderabad Airport, two held

Hyderabad, Nov 1 The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized drugs valued at Rs 7 crore from two passengers coming from Bangkok at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, officials said on Friday.

Acting on specific intelligence, sleuths of DRI foiled the Diwali drug trafficking attempt with the seizure of 7.096 kg of hydroponic weed from two Indian passengers.

According to officials, the illicit market value of the drugs is Rs.7 crore.

The passengers were intercepted on their arrival from Bangkok on Thursday and during a systematic search of their check-in luggage, the officials found 13 vacuum-packed transparent packets were found inside the packets of Kellogg’s cornflakes. A greenish substance in lumpy form was recovered from all 13 packets, and when tested with a field test kit, it indicated positive for hydroponic weed.

The packets containing 7.096 kgs of hydroponic weed were seized, and the passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and sent to judicial custody.

Hydroponic weed, known for its high potency and value, is cultivated using advanced water-based methods and is said to be in high demand in the illicit market.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau seized 155 grams of MDMA and arrested a peddler hailing from Rajasthan. The arrest was made under the limits of Chandanagar Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. According to police, Krishna Ram, 28, arrived from Rajasthan on Thursday and brought MDMA with him. Acting on specific information, Anti-Narcotics Bureau officials arrested the accused at Lingampalli. The seized drug is estimated to be valued at Rs 18 lakh.

Police booked a case against Krishna Ram and others. Krishna Ram was receiving the drugs from other accused Lodaram, Vikram Singh, Punith, and Sameer Ram Singh.

In another case, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team along with Balanagar police busted the trafficking of Hashish oil from Odisha to Hyderabad and nabbed three drug peddlers. The police seized 2.590 litres of Hashish oil.

Acting on specific information, the sleuths of SOT and Balanagar Police apprehended three drug peddlers for transporting Hashish oil from Jalaput (Odisha) to Hyderabad. Sabavath Suman, Ramavath Lalu, Kethavath Vijay Kumar, all residents of Telangana, have been arrested. Main accused Kiran, a resident of Odisha, is absconding.

