DRI seizes Rs 5 crore worth of illegal Chinese firecrackers at Tuticorin Port

New Delhi, Oct 19 In a major crackdown ahead of Diwali, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized illegal Chinese firecrackers worth Rs 5.01 crore at Tuticorin Port under its ongoing operation ‘Fire Trail’, according to the Finance Ministry on Sunday.

The consignment, mis-declared as engineering goods, contained 83,520 pieces of smuggled firecrackers hidden inside two forty-foot containers.

According to officials, the DRI intercepted the containers during a special drive between October 14 and 18, 2025.

The seized shipment also included cover cargo of silicon sealant guns. Following coordinated operations across Chennai, Tuticorin, and Mumbai, officers apprehended the importer at Tuticorin and arrested three more individuals, including two from Mumbai.

All four have been remanded to judicial custody for their role in the smuggling racket.

The import of firecrackers is restricted under India’s Foreign Trade Policy and requires proper licences from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) under the Explosive Rules, 2008.

Officials said the illegal import and mis-declaration not only violated trade and safety laws but also posed serious risks to public safety and port infrastructure due to the highly combustible nature of the goods.

The DRI said it remains committed to tackling smuggling activities, especially those that threaten national security and public safety.

“This operation highlights our continued efforts to prevent the illegal import of hazardous goods during the festive season,” the agency said in a statement.

The seizure comes just days after the Supreme Court allowed the sale and bursting of certified green crackers in Delhi and the NCR region between October 18 and 21, under strict conditions.

The apex court directed that only firecrackers with QR codes, verified by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and PESO, may be sold -- a move aimed at curbing pollution and ensuring public safety during Diwali celebrations.

