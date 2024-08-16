Drive for Installation of the Temporary Gate for the Tungabhadra Reservoir

The repair work of the 19th gate of the broken Tungabhadra reservoir has started today. A team led by Dam Engineer Kannaiah Naidu has camped at the spot and installation of the gate has become a challenge for the team when there is water in the dam.If the installation of the temporary gate is successful, a huge amount of water will be saved. Already 22 TMC of water from the reservoir has flowed into the river.Yesterday Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Tungabhadra Dam and inspected it. After this, there was a discussion about installing a gate to conserve water. However, there is still water in the dam. Tungabhadra Reservoir crust gate installation work is threatened by rain. The Meteorological Department has predicted that there is a possibility of heavy rains in the basin and hills from 17th August.

If it rains, the inflow into the Tungabhadra reservoir will increase further. Installing a gate is a challenging task if there is a huge amount of water flowing. Tungabhadra has worried the dam board and experts. A plan was made to complete the gate installation work within 16. In the last 2 days, one hundred efforts were made to complete the work. But, that is not possible. A stagnant reservoir: Just three days ago the Tungabhadra reservoir was overflowing. But, because the chain of the 19th gate of the reservoir is broken, the Tungabhadre is draining. Seeing this, the farmers are very sad.

An average of 10 TMC of water is flowing into the river every day. Because of this, the reservoir, which was full, is now visible.If the gate had not been washed away, the dam would have been full to its maximum level for several days. In the wake of Independence Day and the weekend, thousands of people visited the reservoir and gazed at the visual splendor of the reservoir. However, due to this tragedy, everything has turned cold for the tourists, and it has given a big shock to the farmers.