Driver charred to death as acid-laden truck overturns in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 4 In a tragic incident on Monday, a truck driver was burned alive after his vehicle lost control and overturned near Ghasiyar on the Udaipur-Pindwara highway. According to officials, the truck was transporting acid from Pindwara when the accident occurred.

Moments after the overturning, the trailer caught fire, leading to a horrifying situation.

The driver, trapped inside the vehicle, was burned alive and died on the spot, said officials.

The impact of the accident was severe, as the acid spilled across the entire highway stretch, making the road extremely dangerous and forcing a complete shutdown of traffic between Gogunda and Udaipur.

The hazardous chemical spill posed serious risks to commuters and emergency responders. Upon receiving information about the incident, teams from highway patrolling and the Badgaon police station rushed to the scene.

Simultaneously, fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to control the blaze. After nearly two hours of intense firefighting, the flames were brought under control.

The fire brigade worked with great caution due to the involvement of corrosive acid, which intensified the danger.

Following the containment of the fire, police retrieved the charred remains of the driver from the trailer. The half-burnt body was sent to the district hospital mortuary for further procedures and identification.

Efforts are currently underway to clear the highway. The damaged truck was removed from the site by the highway maintenance team.

Given the hazardous conditions and road blockage, the police have implemented a one-way traffic arrangement to ease congestion and ensure public safety.

A case has been registered regarding the incident, and a detailed investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident.

Authorities are also assessing the environmental and structural impact of the acid spill on the highway.

This tragic event has once again highlighted the critical need for strict safety measures during the transportation of hazardous materials. It has also emphasised the importance of quick emergency response to prevent further casualties and damage, said locals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor