Driver killed after truck falls into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu, Nov 2 A driver was killed on Thursday after the truck he was driving fell into a gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in J&K’s Ramban district.

Police said that the truck went out of the driver’s control at Kala Morh near Ramban town on the national highway and dropped into gorge.

“The driver of the truck identified as Muhammad Irfan Dar of Valley’s Kulgam district died on the spot.

"Police have taken cognizance of the incident,” police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor