Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video

Lucknow, March 13 Lucknow police have lodged a case against the driver of a car after a video went viral on social media, showing stunts performed for reels.

In the undated viral video, a woman in a black dress can be seen hanging from the gate of a moving Innova, near Shaheed Path in Lucknow.

A person inside the car is holding the girl as the car moves at high speed.

The video sparked outrage among netizens, some of whom tagged Lucknow police and UP Police. While some suggested that the video was made for reels, others speculated that the woman might be kidnapped.

The police took action on Tuesday evening, leading to the registration of an FIR under relevant sections at Sushant Golf City police station.

Anjani Kumar Mishra, SHO of Sushant Golf City police station, said: “We have registered the case and are attempting to identify those involved through the vehicle’s number.”

Initial investigations suggest that the video is old. The car is registered in Prayagraj.

