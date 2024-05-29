Drizzle in Delhi-NCR brings respite from heat

New Delhi, May 29 The national capital and its peripherals on Wednesday witnessed a sudden change in weather with several places receiving light rainfall, bringing some respite from the heatwave on a day when the mercury touched a record 52.3 degrees Celsius in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light-intensity rainfall in Delhi-NCR.

"Thunderstorm with light intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi and NCR, Gohana, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaothi, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar (UP) during next two hours," the IMD posted on X.

The rainfall is expected to witness a slide in the mercury which reached 52.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday -- the season's highest for Delhi.

At the same time, the peak power demand in the national capital soared to 8,302 MW, the highest in the city's history, amid the unprecedented heatwave.

