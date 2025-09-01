Drone ban in Chennai ahead of President Murmu’s visit on Tuesday

Chennai, Sep 1 (IANS ) The Chennai City Police have issued orders prohibiting the flying of drones in the city ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, citing security reasons.

The President is scheduled to arrive in Chennai on Tuesday, as part of her official programme. She will be the chief guest at the 120th anniversary celebrations of City Union Bank, to be held at the Nandambakkam Trade Centre.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be present at the event.

After the programme, President Murmu will proceed to Raj Bhavan at Guindy, where she will stay overnight. On Wednesday morning, the President will fly from Chennai to Tiruchirappalli. From there, she will travel by helicopter to Neelakudi in Tiruvarur district to attend the convocation ceremony at the Central University of Tamil Nadu. She will confer degrees on graduating students during the event.

Later, she will return to Tiruchirappalli and visit the renowned Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam for darshan. Following the temple visit, she will depart from Tiruchirappalli in a special aircraft and return to New Delhi.

In view of the President’s engagements in Chennai, the police have stepped up security measures across the city. Special arrangements have been put in place at the Nandambakkam venue, with multi-layered security involving state police, special protection groups, and paramilitary personnel.

Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner A. Arun's order strictly prohibits the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including drones, balloons, and other flying objects, in and around the city during the President’s stay.

Surveillance has been intensified around key locations, and security checks have been tightened along the travel routes. Barricades and traffic diversions are also expected in certain parts of the city to facilitate the smooth movement of the VVIP convoy.

The Chennai City Police have appealed to the public to cooperate with the security measures and avoid carrying out any activities that may cause inconvenience or security concerns.

