Drone monitoring to strengthen maritime security in Maharashtra: Minister

Mumbai, Jan 9 The Maharashtra government on Thursday launched a drone monitoring system to prevent illegal fishing and infiltration in the maritime area of the state.

Fisheries and Port Development Minister Nitesh Rane, who inaugurated the drone monitoring system, said that it aims to further strengthen the security of nine sea coast areas in seven districts of the state.

Rane said that after the drone system is operational, boats engaged in illegal fishing along the 720-km-long coastline will be monitored through drone cameras.

"Drone Web Solutions streaming will be used as evidence to take legal action against such unauthorised boats. Due to this, illegal fishing will be curbed and the marine area of the state will come under the control of cameras. Therefore, it will be possible to curb illegal fishing," he said.

Rane said that trawlers and big boats coming from outside cause huge losses to local fishermen. This leads to a decrease in the income of the locals and creates a problem with law and order.

"In order to control and enforce it, the Fisheries Department has taken the first step to adopt modern technology using a drone monitoring system. Since drones will be used in coordination with the Marine Police Department, it will help in strengthening maritime security. Since the speed of drones is high, more areas will be monitored simultaneously by drones.

"A survey of 120 nautical miles will be conducted in a day. It will also be mandatory to conduct a survey for six hours a day. The information received from the drones will be made available to the concerned district office. The drones have been developed under Make in India," the Minister said.

The minister further stated that through the drone monitoring system, the activities taking place in the sea will be monitored and action will be taken against those who engage in illegal fishing and a maximum fine will be imposed.

Photographs will be available through this drone. The department will receive all this evidence and will get momentum to take action.

Rane said that the Fisheries Act of the Central and state governments will be effectively implemented.

He also mentioned that Maharashtra is the first state among the coastal states to develop a surveillance system using drones. He added that a control room has been set up at the Fisheries Commissioner's Office.

According to the fisheries department, nine drones were flown from nine beaches comprising Shirgaon in Palghar district, Uttan in Thane district, Gorai in Mumbai Suburban district, Sassoon Dock in Mumbai City district, Revdanda and Shrivardhan in Raigad district, Mirkarwada and Sakhri Nate in Ratnagiri district, and Devgad in Sindhudurg district.

