Drone solution: Indian Army unveils HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 in Ladakh

New Delhi, Sep 17 To redefine military capabilities at high altitude, the Indian Army on Tuesday unveiled the highly anticipated HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 in Wari La Pass in Ladakh which has an altitude exceeding 15,000 feet.

A Ministry of Defence official said that it offered an exclusive platform for over 20 drone manufacturers to showcase a spectrum of drone solutions designed for high-altitude applications.

“This initiative aims to tap into the power of cutting-edge indigenous technology, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency,” the official said.

He said that drones are increasingly playing a significant role in modern warfare as seen in recent conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, adding, that the roles are expanding across various domains to include surveillance, logistics, precision strikes, communication etc.

“Their growing role reflects their versatility, effectiveness and potential to transform military operations,” the official said.

He added that HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 is being organised in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), from 17 to 18 September.

“Products exhibited here are spanned across domains of surveillance, logistics, loitering munitions, swarm and FPV (first-person view) operations. The extreme terrain of Ladakh provided an authentic testbed for validating the performance and global applicability of these systems, opening doors for India to become a key player in the global drone industry,” the ministry official said.

He added all participants were felicitated for their innovations and participation, adding that special recognition was given to the winners in the logistics and FPV categories.

“The event gave opportunity to the Indian Army to shortlist a number of products for potential procurement while the product improvements were also recommended for a few products,” an official added.

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that the event reflected the Indian Army's forward-looking vision for 2024 as the ‘Year of Technology Absorption’, highlighting the essential role that drone technology will play in future military operations.

He said that it also underlines the immense potential for innovation and global export opportunities, positioning HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 as a catalyst for advancing India’s broader vision of Raksha Atmanirbharta (Defence Self-Reliance).

HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 is poised to transform India’s role on the global stage in terms of defence technology, particularly in extreme and high-altitude environments.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor